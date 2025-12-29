British ex-heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua was involved in a road accident in Nigeria’s Ogun State that left two people dead, police said Monday.

Joshua, 36, sustained minor injuries when his vehicle collided with another car, Ogun State Police Command said, adding that he had been taken to hospital and that they are ⁠investigating the cause of the accident.

Joshua could not immediately be reached for comment.

Joshua, who is the son of British-Nigerian parents, attended a boarding school in Ikenne, 53 miles ‌from where the crash happened, before returning to Britain at age 12.

The ​accident occurred just over a week ‍after Joshua knocked out American social media star Jake Paul ‍in ​the ‍sixth round of a ⁠bout in ‍Miami.

Joshua was returning to the ring after a 15-month layoff. He is expected to fight long-time rival ⁠Tyson ‌Fury.