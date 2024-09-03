Boyner is gearing up to bring Istanbul a vibrant blend of sports, wellness and entertainment with its "Boyner Dynamic Fest" on Sept. 28-29.

This event promises to merge active living with festival excitement, drawing in sports enthusiasts and families alike to Bonus Parkorman.

At the heart of this initiative is Boyner’s fresh store concept, Boyner Dynamic, which focuses on sports, experience, and performance.

The festival serves as a physical manifestation of this concept, aiming to create an atmosphere where active living is celebrated with the energy of a festival.

Those who feel dynamic, prioritize a healthy lifestyle, and are looking for a fun day out can enter the festival free of charge, along with their families.

The Boyner Dynamic Fest is designed to bridge city life with an active lifestyle.

Throughout the day, three stages will host activities that engage both body and mind.

Visitors can explore the world of sustainable nutrition, correct training techniques, and the rules of active living, all while being inspired by stories that invite change.

The festival will also feature speakers from various fields, ensuring that the energy remains high throughout the day.

To kick off the day with vigor, activities like running, spinning, kangoo, and trampoline jumping will keep the pulse racing.

Simultaneously, workshops will add a creative twist to the festivities.

From rhythm and percussion to creating models out of recycled paper and personalized design workshops, there will be no shortage of entertainment.

Participants can also delve into workshops focused on mental health, such as laughter yoga, and experience the mindfulness that comes with breath awareness and living in the moment.

The festival is for everyone who embraces an active and dynamic life, with special activities designed for children as well.

Children can learn and have fun simultaneously through drama dance, children’s yoga, and science workshops.

From running events to basketball tournaments and inspiring talks to creative workshops, everyone will find something to enjoy at Boyner Dynamic Fest.

Boyner CEO Eren Çamurdan emphasized that Dynamic Fest is a groundbreaking initiative for the company, showcasing the company's commitment to staying fresh, updated, and dynamic.

(L-R) Boyner's Chief Marketing & Brand Officer Nurçin Koçoğlu, Turkish swimmer Kuzey Tunçelli and Boyner CEO Eren Çamurdan pose for a photo at the Bonus Parkorman, Istanbul, Türkiye, Sept. 3, 2024. (Photo by Elçin Tekirler)

"Life never stops and constantly changes. With the steps we've taken in experiential retail, we've designed stores that are vibrant and full of life," Çamurdan said. "Our Boyner Dynamic store concept was a nod to the transformation of life, driven by the increasing adoption of active living habits. Now, we're taking another first by merging the Boyner Dynamic energy with the spirit of a festival. We've planned a festival that everyone from 7 to 70 can enjoy, where dynamism is at its peak, and healthy living is the focus. We invite everyone who wants to experience this to be a part of the festival, to get moving, to engage in sports, and to embrace healthy living."