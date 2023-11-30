In the fiercely contested arenas of European football, three modestly budgeted teams – Bayer Leverkusen, Girona and Nice – are shaking up their leagues, taking on the "big-budget" giants with a relentless pursuit of the summit.

These surprise packages from the top five European leagues – Germany's Bundesliga, Spain's La Liga and France's Ligue 1 – are making headlines with their impressive performances.

With 12 weeks completed in the Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen stand undefeated at the top with 11 wins and a single draw.

Meanwhile, Girona in La Liga and Nice in Ligue 1 are holding their ground in the race for the summit.

Relentless Leverkusen

Under Spanish manager Xabi Alonso, Bayer Leverkusen are looking to crown their consistent rise, which began last season, with their first-ever championship this season.

Having finished sixth last season and securing a spot in European competitions, Bayer Leverkusen are now leading the Bundesliga, two points ahead of the reigning champions Bayern Munich after 12 weeks.

Remaining unbeaten in all competitions this season, including a successful run in the UEFA Europa League, Bayer Leverkusen have already secured a spot in the next round after winning all four matches in Group H against Qarabağ from Azerbaijan, Molde from Norway and Hacken from Sweden.

Nigerian forward Victor Boniface, finding the net 11 times in 17 appearances across all competitions, is emerging as the team's leading goal-scorer.

Notable contributions also come from Spanish left-back Alejandro Grimaldo, German midfielder Jonas Hofmann, and attacking duo Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz.

Catalan reign

Girona, a modestly valued team in La Liga with a total squad worth 161.1 million euros ($175,830,000), continues to be a major contender for the championship with its exceptional performances this season.

Despite facing teams with significantly higher squad values, such as Real Madrid (1.03 billion euros), Barcelona (862 million euros) and Atletico Madrid (472 million euros), Girona sit comfortably in second place after 14 weeks, trailing only behind Real Madrid.

Girona, the highest-scoring team in the league, have caught the attention of football enthusiasts with its attacking prowess, having scored 32 goals.

Girona players celebrate a goal during the La Liga match against Athletic Bilbao at Montilivi Stadium, Girona, Spain, Nov. 27, 2023. (Getty Images Photo)

Drawing comparisons to Leicester City's "Fairy Tale" championship in 2016, the Catalans aim to surpass last season's 10th-place finish.

With the support of Manchester City's ownership, Girona have strategically strengthened their squad and are eyeing their first-ever league title.

Incorporating talents like Brazilian Yan Couto and Venezuelan Yangel Herrera, Girona, under the leadership of Spanish coach Michel, have positioned themselves as a serious contender this season.

Ukrainian striker Artem Dovbyk, with seven goals and five assists in 13 league appearances, has played a pivotal role in Girona's success.

Nice challenge PSG

In France, Nice are asserting their intention to not leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) alone in the title race with their consistent performance this season.

With eight wins and five draws in 13 matches, undefeated Nice sit just one point behind PSG.

Nice's Jean-Clair Todibo during the Ligue 1 match against Lille, Nice, France, Aug. 11, 2023. (Getty Images Photo)

Nice, four-time league champions (1950-51, 1951-52, 1955-56, 1958-59) are determined to end their 64-year championship drought.

Known for their solid defense, they have allowed only four goals in 13 league matches, maintaining their status as the team with the fewest goals conceded among Europe's top five leagues.

Led by Italian coach Francesco Farioli, known for his stints with Alanyaspor and Fatih Karagümrük in the Turkish Süper Lig, Nice's success this season is attributed to their stable structure and disciplined play.

With a squad valued at 245.1 million euros, Nice aim to continue their impressive run and give PSG a run for their money in the title race.