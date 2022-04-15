Australian rider Caleb Ewan of the team Lotto Soudal picked up a second win in the 57th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye after topping Stage 6 Friday.

Ewan completed the 205-kilometer (127.38 miles) route – between Edremit and Eceabat – with a timing of 4 hours 53 minutes 59 seconds.

He was followed by Team Alpecin-Fenix's Belgian rider Jasper Philipsen in second and Bora Hansgrohe's Dutch cyclist Danny van Poppel in the third place.

Ewan had won the 207-kilometer first stage of the 57th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye earlier Sunday.

Philipsen, in the meantime, continued his impressive form in the Tour of Türkiye by securing a fifth podium in six races.

Prior to Stage 6, the Belgian made second-placed finishes in the first, second and fifth stages.

He had outpaced Australian cyclist Stage 2 winner Kaden Groves and Spanish Miguel Angel Fernandez to win the 123-kilometer Stage 3 between Çesme-Karşıyaka in southwestern Turkey's Izmir on Monday.

Friday's race followed a historic route that took riders across continents over the newly opened 1915 Çanakkale Bridge before ending at the 57th Infantry Regiment Memorial in Eceabat.

The memorial is dedicated to the fallen from the Ottoman 57th Infantry Regiment who died during the Gallipoli campaign during World War I.

Remaining two stages

Stage 7: Gelibolu-Tekirdağ: 135 kilometers

Stage 8: Istanbul-Istanbul: 136 kilometers