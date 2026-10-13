Saul “Canelo” Alvarez will proceed with his scheduled world title fight against Christian Mbilli in Riyadh on Oct. 31, promoter Turki Al-Sheikh said Sunday, despite deadly attacks on the Saudi capital’s international airport.

Al-Sheikh, chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, said the Mexican boxing star had personally assured him that he intended to compete as planned.

“Canelo reached out and told me he’ll still fight in Riyadh this October, no matter what happens. He fears nothing,” Al-Sheikh wrote on social media.

The announcement came after a series of attacks claimed by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi rebels struck King Khalid International Airport, killing at least 12 people and injuring more than 300, according to initial reports.

Another attack on Sunday killed one person and wounded nearly a dozen others, adding to concerns about security in the kingdom.

The strikes, among the deadliest attacks on Saudi Arabia in more than a decade, disrupted airport operations and raised questions about the logistics of staging major international sporting events in Riyadh.

Alvarez’s representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside business hours in Mexico.

The 36-year-old former two-time undisputed super-middleweight champion is scheduled to challenge Mbilli for the World Boxing Council’s super-middleweight title in a bout promoted under the “Mexico vs. The World” banner.

The fight, part of the Riyadh Season entertainment program, was originally planned for September before being postponed to Oct. 31. The change followed a family matter that delayed Alvarez’s training camp.

The bout will mark Alvarez’s return to the ring after his unanimous-decision defeat to American Terence Crawford on Sept. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. Crawford won by scores of 116-112, 115-113 and 115-113 to claim the undisputed super-middleweight championship.

Crawford subsequently retired, while Mbilli, who had been the WBC’s interim champion, became the full titleholder.

Alvarez, a former champion across multiple weight divisions, has a professional record of 63-3-2, with 39 knockouts. Mbilli, born in Cameroon and representing France, enters the contest unbeaten, with a record of 29-0-1 and 24 knockouts.

The security situation in Saudi Arabia remains a concern as the fight approaches.

The Houthis claimed responsibility for the airport attacks amid escalating hostilities linked to Yemen’s long-running conflict. The group has warned airlines and passengers against using Saudi airports and airspace, describing them as military operation zones.

The latest strikes have prompted airport disruptions, flight cancellations and diversions, while Saudi authorities have condemned the attacks and signaled that they will respond. The incidents have also raised concerns about the safety of civilians and the potential consequences for international travel.