For nearly two decades, Canelo Alvarez has carried the weight of Mexican boxing on his shoulders.

On Saturday night, inside Allegiant Stadium’s 65,000-seat cauldron, he says he’ll carry his nation to another victory when he defends his undisputed super middleweight crown against undefeated American Terence Crawford in what both fighters agree is boxing’s biggest bout in years.

“You are going to witness a great victory for Mexico,” Alvarez said this week, his words echoing the confidence that has defined a career built on grit, precision, and discipline.

The fight – streamed live on Netflix in a groundbreaking move for the sport – pits two of the era’s elite pound-for-pound fighters against one another.

For Alvarez (63-2-2, 39 KOs), it’s another step in a Hall of Fame resume that includes unifying all four super middleweight belts, defeating legends like Shane Mosley, Amir Khan, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., and Gennady Golovkin, and never once hitting the canvas.

For Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs), it’s a chance to become the first male boxer to claim undisputed status in three different weight classes.

The stakes couldn’t be higher.

Canelo’s stage, Crawford’s ambition

Alvarez enters the fight as the betting favorite (-175), fresh off reclaiming his 168-pound dominance with a victory over William Scull in May.

The 34-year-old Mexican superstar, who tasted his first and only defeat against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2013, has fought under brighter lights than most fighters ever will. Still, he insists Saturday feels different.

“I’ve been in many big fights, but this fight especially is different. You can see the magnitude – everything around it. For me, it means a lot,” Alvarez said.

Crawford, who stunned Errol Spence Jr. last year by flooring him three times en route to a ninth-round stoppage, isn’t cowed by the odds. He sees opportunity, not obstacles.

“I’ve been told I’d never get here, that I should get another job because I wasn’t going to be a world champion,” Crawford said. “I’m going to be victorious. And everybody is going to talk about it on Sunday.”

If Crawford pulls off the upset, he’ll not only cement his name in history but also dethrone the sport’s most bankable star.

Mexico vs. America, tradition vs. trend

Despite fighting on U.S. soil, Alvarez expects the stadium to roar with Mexican pride, fueled by Las Vegas’ massive Mexican-American population.

“I’m grateful because they have supported me since day one,” Alvarez told Reuters. “I just want to let them enjoy another victory for Mexico.”

Alvarez has also been quick to underline the authenticity of this matchup. While celebrity-driven spectacles like Jake Paul’s win over a 58-year-old Mike Tyson have grabbed headlines, Alvarez says this is the fight boxing needs.

“There are events for everybody and that’s good – it’s entertainment. But this is a real fight. Two of the best fighters of this era fighting each other. That’s what makes it special,” Alvarez said.

The magic of Allegiant

For a fighter who has fought everywhere from Madison Square Garden to Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena, Allegiant Stadium offers a new level of spectacle.

“It’s going to be amazing. I already feel it,” Alvarez said. “The vibes, everything... I already see myself getting into the ring. It’s going to be something magic.”