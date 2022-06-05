Turkish canoeist Şenol Özdemir is aiming to cross the four seas that surround the country to raise awareness about girls’ education in Turkey.

The 45-year-old father of two set off in his canoe from Hopa in the northeastern city of Artvin on May 14.

Originally from Istanbul, Özdemir is rowing to support the Turkish Foundation for Children in Need of Protection (Koruncuk).

He recently arrived in the Black Sea province of Samsun. It took Özdemir 12 days to reach Samsun, instead of 7-8 under normal conditions.

The athlete will take the route west across the Black Sea to the Marmara Sea, then continue south toward the Aegean, before heading eastward onto the Mediterranean.

He plans to complete his journey in the southeastern province of Hatay, on the Syrian border, in four months’ time.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Özdemir said he was always interested in extreme sports and crossing the four seas in a canoe was a childhood dream.

"I am attempting a first in Turkey, crossing the four seas at once in a canoe. I am also trying to organize this as an event,” he said.

He is also raising funds for the Koruncuk Foundation to support girls’ education in Turkey.