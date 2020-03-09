The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday annulled the four-year ban imposed on Jarrion Lawson by the sport's governing body World Athletics, following an appeal by the American long jumper and sprinter.

The 25-year-old, who was suspended last year after testing positive for the banned substance epitrenbolone, had denied any wrongdoing, saying the substance could have entered his body through the consumption of contaminated beef in June 2018.

Lawson said that he ate the tainted meat at a restaurant in Fayetteville, Arkansas. An out-of-competition doping control test the next day indicated the presence of the exogenous anabolic androgenic steroid. "The CAS Panel found it more likely than not that the origin of the prohibited substance was contaminated beef consumed in a restaurant the day before the test," sport's highest court said in a statement.

"Following a careful review and examination of the evidence and expert testimony ... the panel was unanimously of the view that Lawson had established that he bore no fault or negligence for his positive finding. "As a consequence of such finding, the period of ineligibility was eliminated." Lawson captured the long jump silver medal at the world championships in London three years ago.