India captain Virat Kohli faces an inquiry into a potential conflict of interest over his positions in two business ventures.
DK Jain, an ethics officer for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), said late Sunday that a complaint by a state association member will be examined.
Sanjeev Gupta, a member of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association, has alleged that Kohli's various posts are in violation of the BCCI rules that bar an individual from holding multiple positions.
"I have received a complaint. I will examine it and then see if the case is made out or not," Jain was quoted as saying by the Indian media.
"If yes, then I have to afford an opportunity to Kohli to respond."
Gupta said that Kohli's co-directors at Virat Kohli Sports (LLP) and Cornerstone Venture Partners (LLP) were also directors in Cornerstone Sport and Entertainment Private Limited, a talent agency that contracts Indian cricketers and handles their branding and commercial interests.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.