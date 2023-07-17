Despite a disappointing NBA season with the Golden State Warriors, Steph Curry managed to lift another accolade this year, as a remarkable hole-in-one propelled him to victory in a celebrity golf tournament.

The 35-year-old basketball icon achieved a flawless shot on a 152-yard par three at the renowned American Century Championship held along the picturesque shores of Lake Tahoe in Nevada.

This extraordinary feat marked only the fifth hole-in-one in the event's storied history.

Exulting in his triumph, Curry unleashed an exhibition of jubilation. Tossing his cap aside, he sprinted the entire length of the fairway, arms triumphantly raised, relishing the adulation from the crowd.

Continuing with his exceptional form, Curry secured victory on Sunday with a remarkable long-range eagle putt on the 18th hole, surpassing former tennis world number seven Mardy Fish.

The ecstatic crowd erupted into "MVP!" chants, acknowledging Curry's outstanding performance.

Reflecting on the high-pressure situation, Curry shared his sentiments with NBC Sports, stating, "Knowing what the stakes were and accepting it, I've always dreamt of a situation like this on the 18th green in front of a crowd like that, to make the putt." He emphasized on the importance of sticking to his routine and having unwavering confidence in his abilities. "Thankfully, it went in, which is insane," he added. "I've been playing for almost a decade, and finally getting a win is pretty special."

Curry's triumph solidifies his place in the tournament's history, making him only the second basketball player to claim victory since its inception in 1990. The first was former Sacramento Kings guard Vinny Del Negro, who triumphed in 2021 at 54.