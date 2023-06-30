World cycling chief David Lappartient has been elected as the new president of the French National Olympic Committee (CNOSF), bringing a fresh wave of optimism and a call for unity as Paris prepares to host the 2024 Olympic Games.

Lappartient secured an impressive 36 out of 44 votes from the CNOSF board, leaving his closest rival, Emmanuelle Bonnet-Oulaldj, with eight votes.

The result solidifies Lappartient's position as the successor to Brigitte Henriques, who stepped down in a surprising turn of events after enduring 18 months of internal conflicts and a very public disagreement with her predecessor Denis Masseglia.

Lappartient's ascent to the presidency of CNOSF aligns seamlessly with his existing role as the head of the International Cycling Union (UCI) and his recent election as a member of the International Olympic Committee.

While his presidency awaits formal confirmation by the CNOSF's general assembly on Sept. 13, Lappartient wasted no time expressing his hopes for a fresh start.

Reflecting on the tumultuous period that preceded his election, Lappartient emphasized the importance of rekindling the Olympic values that had sometimes seemed neglected.

"We must turn the page and look to the future with serenity. There is a shared desire among us," he said.

It is worth noting that Lappartient's new role as CNOSF president will not impact the organizational aspects of the upcoming Paris Games.

The responsibility for this monumental task lies with the Paris Olympics organizing committee, led by the illustrious three-time canoeing gold medallist Tony Estanguet.

Scheduled to commence on July 26, 2024, and conclude on Aug. 11, the quadrennial spectacle of the Olympic Games will captivate the global audience.

Against this backdrop, the French sporting community trusts Lappartient, an accomplished sports and political administrator currently presiding over the Morbihan regional council in Brittany, to stabilize the French Olympic movement.

Acknowledging the magnitude of the challenge ahead, Lappartient commented, "We are privileged to be hosting the Olympics in France in 2024 – a colossal undertaking. We must rise to the occasion. The Olympic Committee must mobilize fully for this."