Twenty-one-year-old Turkish wrestler Atalay Aydemir clinched two gold medals at the 7th Deaf Senior World Championship in Kyrgyzstan, and now he is eyeing an even grander prize – a gold medal at the 2025 Deaf Olympic Games.

Aydemir's journey into the world of wrestling began a decade ago, when keen-eyed coaches at his school identified his potential during a screening for hearing-impaired students.

Under coach Fatih Keser, he embarked on a wrestling career that would eventually lead him to glory.

Hailing from Ordu, Aydemir pursued his studies at the Ordu Athlete Training Center, amassing numerous accolades in national competitions.

Currently, he continues his athletic pursuits at the prestigious Istanbul Wrestling Specialization Club.

The crowning moment in Aydemir's career occurred in Kyrgyzstan, where he secured gold in both the 125 kg. freestyle and 130 kg. Greco-Roman categories during the 7th Deaf Senior World Championship held last September.

Celebrating his success in his hometown of Ordu, Aydemir shared the joy with family, coaches, and Youth and Sports Provincial Director Mustafa Genç.

Reflecting on his journey, Aydemir conveyed his indescribable emotions upon winning the championships and proudly singing the National Anthem while hoisting the Turkish flag.

He emphasized the significance of the upcoming 2025 Deaf Olympic Games, stating, "The Olympics are the highest level of this sport. The Olympic championship is the peak. I hope we can achieve it; our goal is there."

Despite the demands of his training schedule, Aydemir expressed the joy of returning to his hometown and reuniting with family, coaches, and former teachers.

His success has become a source of pride for the community, with Aydemir extending gratitude to those who contributed to his journey, especially his teachers and family.

Coach Fatih Keser, instrumental in Aydemir's development, shared the elation of witnessing his protege's success, emphasizing the significance of representing Turkish wrestling on the global stage.

Keser expressed his expectations for Aydemir's future, stating, "I expect him to become an Olympic champion. His family, us, and his current club have great support for him."