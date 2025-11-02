The Los Angeles Dodgers edged the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 in extra innings of a thrilling Game 7 early Sunday to capture back-to-back World Series titles, becoming MLB’s first repeat champions in 25 years.

The Dodgers, who were down to their final two outs when Miguel Rojas hit a game-tying homer in the ninth inning, got what proved to be the winning run in the 11th inning when Will Smith hit a solo homer off Shane Bieber.

"I was fired up. I knew we needed to get a run there and to be able to come up clutch there, that was huge," said Smith.

"You dream of those moments. Extra innings, put your team ahead, I'll remember that for forever."

Yamamoto MVP

The Blue Jays, seeking their first World Series title in 32 years, had a chance in the bottom of the frame with runners on first and third with one out, but Alejandro Kirk grounded into a double play that ended the game.

"It will hurt for a few days, a few weeks, when you're that close. The positive person in me will take some time to digest it," said Blue Jays manager John Schneider.

"But I think right now you just have to kind of, I don't know, take in what happened."

Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who threw a complete game in Game Two, allowed one run through six innings in Game Six and pitched 2-2/3 shutout innings in the decider, was named the World Series Most Valuable Player.

Los Angeles, who fell behind 3-2 in the series and faced elimination for the first time this postseason, won two games on the road in consecutive days to cement their dynasty with a third World Series title in six years.

"To do what we've done in this span of time is pretty remarkable," said Dodgers manager, Dave Roberts. "I guess let the pundits and all the fans talk about if it's a dynasty or not, but I'm pretty happy with where we're at."

Political tension

The victory spoiled party plans in Canada, where fans of the country's only MLB team were eager to celebrate from coast to coast what would have been the Blue Jays' first World Series title in 32 years.

The World Series had captivated even casual sports fan north of the border as it was played amid ongoing Canada-U.S. political tension and as attitudes toward the U.S. have soured given the economic impact of President Donald Trump's tariffs.

Toronto second baseman Bo Bichette put the Blue Jays on the board in the third inning with a three-run blast off Shohei Ohtani before the Dodgers responded in the fourth on a Teoscar Hernandez sacrifice fly.

Tempers flared in the bottom of the frame when Blue Jays shortstop Andres Gimenez, after nearly being hit twice by a pitch, took a Justin Wrobleski fastball to the hand.

The two players began jawing at each other, sparking a benches-clearing melee on the field before the umpires sent everyone back to their respective dugouts, while warnings were issued to both teams.

Los Angeles pulled to within one in the sixth on a Tommy Edman sacrifice fly that scored Mookie Betts, but the Blue Jays restored their two-run cushion in the bottom half on a Gimenez double that scored Ernie Clement.

'Very lucky'

A Max Muncy solo-shot off Trey Yesavage in the eighth cut the Toronto lead to 4-3 before the Rojas blast tied the game at 4-4 and silenced the home crowd.

The Blue Jays loaded the bases in the ninth with one out but were unable to cash in, as the Dodgers got Isiah Kiner-Falefa out at home before Clement flied out to center.

"We were very lucky to win it," said Mark Walter, owner of a Dodgers team that face criticism as a deep-pocketed franchise trying to buy World Series titles by stockpiling high-priced talent few teams can afford.

This year marked the first time in MLB history that a season began and ended outside of the United States. The Dodgers kicked off the 2025 campaign in Tokyo eight months ago before closing it out in Canada.