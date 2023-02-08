True heroes emerge during times of tragedy, revealing their indomitable courage, selflessness and unyielding strength in the face of tremendous adversity, bringing hope and solace to those in desperate need.

Türkiye international, Merih Demiral, who dons Atalanta colors, has graciously come forward among other generous well-wishers with a priceless Cristiano Ronaldo-signed jersey that will be put up for auction to help raise funds for the victims of the devastating Kahramanmaraş earthquake.

As of Wednesday the highest bid stood at over €14,000 ($15,000).

The signed Cristiano Ronaldo jersey from Merih Demiral's collection. (DHA Photo)

He took to his social media, saying, "I just had the pleasure of speaking with Cristiano Ronaldo, and he expressed deep regret for what occurred in Türkiye. As a gesture of goodwill, I'm auctioning off a signed jersey from my personal collection, with all proceeds being donated to the Dude Association to aid in the earthquake relief effort."

In another post, Merih Demiral revealed that he had spoken to Juventus football star Leonardo Bonucci, who expressed his grief and heartfelt solidarity with the people of Türkiye, and even donated a signed Juventus jersey.

Çebi donates 40 construction equipment

Beşiktaş announced that Chairperson Ahmet Nur Çebi has generously donated 40 pieces of construction equipment to help those affected by the recent earthquakes in the region.

Beşiktaş fans pose for a photo before sending supplies to earthquake-affected areas, Istanbul, Türkiye, Feb. 8, 2023. (IHA Photo)

The Eagles team added: "Amid the devastating aftermath of one of the most severe earthquakes in recent history and at a time of national mourning, Beşiktaş and our beloved Eagles community have come together in solidarity to lend aid to the affected region. We are proud to be a part of this effort, and we remain steadfast in our pledge to help ease the suffering of those in need. Our community stands in solidarity with our nation, faithfully believing that these trying times will be short-lived and the wounds will soon be healed."

Turkish Triathlon Federation donates TL 100K

The Turkish Triathlon Federation generously donated a substantial sum of TL 100,000 ($5,310) in material support and cash to aid those affected by the devastating earthquakes in Kahramanmaraş.

In a resounding show of solidarity, the Turkish Triathlon Federation declared that, as one united heart, they are donating TL 100,000 to the state-initiated aid campaign and an additional TL 750,000 to the collection center of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Qatar chips in

In solidarity with the victims of the Kahramanmaraş earthquake, Qatar Stars League has announced that the proceeds from the upcoming cup matches on Thursday will be generously donated to those affected by the devastating earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria.

In their statement, they entreated their devoted fans to support the initiative by purchasing tickets.

The Al Sadd-El Arabi and Ed Dehil-El Vakrah matches are scheduled for tomorrow for the semifinals of the 2023 Qatar Cup.

Mertens and wife offer support

Galatasaray's Belgian star, Dries Mertens, and his wife recently visited the aid center in Nef Stadium to show their support for the ongoing relief mission in Kahramanmaraş, which was severely damaged by the earthquakes that affected 10 provinces.

Galatasaray's Dries Mertens with his wife help people organize aid items for earthquake-hit areas at the Nef Stadium, Istanbul, Türkiye, Feb. 8, 2023. (IHA Photo)

Galatasaray has since been actively engaged in the aid campaign, taking charge of the collection of materials and ensuring their delivery to the affected areas.

Sports federations on board

The Turkish Equestrian Federation has generously donated a total of TL 500,000; the Turkish Rowing Federation followed suit with a contribution of TL 200,000; the Turkish Folk Dance Federation, Turkish Billiards Federation, Turkish Traditional Wrestling Federation and Turkish Canoe Federation have all contributed TL 100,000 each; and the Turkish Fencing Federation has donated a sum of TL 50,000.

Josef de Souza and Mert Nobre

Beşiktaş's star Brazilian footballer Josef de Souza and the Brazilian-born coach Mert Nobre have declared their intention to set up an aid organization to assist the quake victims.

The two Brazilians, who broadcasted a plea through their Instagram accounts, said, "At 8 p.m. tonight, we will be hosting a live broadcast to aid the citizens who fell victim to the earthquake and raise money for survivors. We have the honor of welcoming football stars from both Brazil and abroad to the broadcast to lend their support to this cause. Join us at 8 p.m. to contribute what you can. We thank you for your time and generosity."