Dutch cyclist Wout Poels cemented his legacy Sunday by winning the 60th edition of the Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye, wrapping up an eight-day test of endurance from the Mediterranean to the Aegean with a calculated and commanding performance.

Riding for XDS Astana, the 37-year-old veteran completed the tour in 23 hours, 44 minutes, and 52 seconds, securing the prestigious turquoise jersey as overall winner.

The victory made Poels the oldest champion in the history of the event and one of its most composed.

“Winning such a prestigious tour in Türkiye feels amazing,” Poels said after the final Çeşme–İzmir stage. “I knew I was in good shape and had confidence in myself. I expected a top-five finish. The team’s atmosphere was excellent, everyone gave it their all, and we were lucky at the right times too.”

Poels didn’t just ride to the overall title – he also claimed the red jersey as the tour’s best climber, sealing a remarkable double.

With one year left on his contract at Astana, he said he’s eyeing a return in 2026, if he decides not to retire.

While Poels celebrated the overall crown, teammate Matteo Malucelli lit up the final stage.

The Italian surged late in the 108.7-kilometer Çeşme–İzmir sprint, hugging the barriers and edging out his rivals with a well-timed burst to finish in 2 hours, 23 minutes, and 26 seconds. The win marked a sweet rebound after a tactical misfire the previous day.

“I knew how important it was to be strong in stages seven and eight,” Malucelli said. “Yesterday I made a mistake going too early into the wind. Today, I waited until 50 meters and my timing was perfect. I wasn’t even scheduled for this tour – I asked to join, and the team gave me the green light. Ending it with a win means a lot.”

Behind Poels, Ecuador’s Harold Martin Lopez, also of Astana, finished second overall, with Colombian Guillermo Juan Martinez of Picnic PostNL rounding out the podium in third.

South African Willem Jakobus Smit of China Glory claimed the white jersey awarded in the Türkiye Beauties category, and Italian sprinter Giovanni Lonardi of Polti VisitMalta took home the green jersey as the tour’s fastest finisher.

Among Turkish riders, Burak Abay of Konya Büyükşehir Belediyespor posted the best finish in the general classification, ending the tour in 64th place.

The final stage began in the coastal town of Çeşme, where Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Hamza Yerlikaya, along with Çeşme District Governor Mehmet Maraşlı, Mayor Lal Denizli, Presidential Support Services Director Mehmet Tuncer, and Turkish Cycling Federation President Emin Müftüoğlu officially launched the race.