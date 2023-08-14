The Turkish Süper Lig roared back to life as the 2023-2024 season commenced with a dazzling display of football fervor in its opening week as Edin Dzeko's double gave Fenernahçe an edge past Gaziantep on Sunday.

The narrative of this enthralling contest was woven by the boots of the legendary Bosnian, becoming the oldest scorer in the Süper Lig for Fenerbahçe.

Dzeko's heroics unfolded in the third and 18th minutes, orchestrated by the magical feet of Tadic and Szymanski, gifting the home crowd an early adrenaline surge.

Gaziantep, however, refused to fade into obscurity, as Arda Kızıldağ scripted a compelling response, finding the net in the dying embers of the first half.

The stage was set, the stars aligned, and Fenerbahçe danced to the rhythm of victory in this spirited opening encounter.

With a new coach in Ismail Kartal at the helm, the Yellow Canaries flexed their footballing muscles, commencing their campaign with an invaluable three-point haul.

A resolute triumph against Gaziantep ignited their journey, a promising sign for the fervent fans that throng the terraces.

For Gaziantep, this was more than just a football match; it was a statement of resurgence after a tumultuous season marked by earthquakes and upheavals.

However, the opening week did not quite mirror their aspirations as they stumbled in the face of Fenerbahçe's fiery onslaught, returning home without adding to their points tally.

Amid the exhilaration, a moment of frustration marred the proceedings when Maxim, entangled in a midfield tussle with Ismail Yüksek, earned the ire of the referee in the 23rd minute.

A storm of emotion ensued, leading to Maxim's departure from the pitch after receiving a second yellow card.

Despite clinching the crucial three points, Ismail Kartal's candor illuminated his discontent with the team's performance.

"We had the wind at our backs, riding on the momentum of the last three victories. Yet, we could not weave the tapestry we aspired to, even with a numerical advantage," he said.

Kartal acknowledged the weight of expectations on the shoulders of Fenerbahçe but emphasized on the need for focus.

"Complacency has no place in our pursuit of excellence. Football demands commitment," Kartal said.

The interplay of European and domestic commitments cast a long shadow on Fenerbahçe's performance, Kartal surmised.

The rigors of frequent matches seemed to take a toll, prompting Kartal to rest key players.

"The balancing act between recovery and readiness is a challenge we embrace. The matches every few days, the quest for peak physicality – these are facets we grapple with," he said.

Altay Bayındır, Fenerbahçe's goalkeeper, found himself ensnared in the scrutiny of passionate fans.

Yet, Kartal's words rang with unwavering support.

"We stand by Altay, valuing his contributions to the team. In the tapestry of football, moments of brilliance and imperfections coexist. Our goalkeeper remains a cornerstone," Kartal said.

The crescendo of drama reached its zenith when Gaziantep sought redemption through a potential penalty in the waning moments.

However, Kartal was swift to invoke the rulebook.

"The new rule shields us from a penalty when the ball strikes a teammate's hand during clearance attempts. Our pursuit of the beautiful game is not void of referee-induced challenges. Even against 10 players, a penalty was not on the cards," he said.