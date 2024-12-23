Hande Baladın, who is a standout star for both the Turkish national women's volleyball team and Eczacıbaşı Dynavit, has addressed recent transfer rumors, stating she is focused on her performance and goals, not on speculation about her future.

With her contract at Eczacıbaşı nearing its end, the "Sultan of the Net" spoke to Fanatik, confirming that discussions with the club are ongoing.

However, she stressed that her main priority remains her on-court achievements.

"Rumors of a possible departure are natural since it's my final season with Eczacıbaşı," Baladın said. "But I'm not concentrating on that. I have my personal goals and trophies I want to win. So, I focus on my performance rather than contract talks."

Baladın confirmed that negotiations for a new deal with Eczacıbaşı are continuing but added, "In the end, I’ll sign with someone, whether it’s continuing with Eczacıbaşı or elsewhere. The truth behind these reports is nothing but speculation. As of now, nothing is confirmed."

Looking ahead, she intends to focus on the season and make the right choice at its conclusion. "I’ll stay focused on the season, and then, when it’s over, I’ll make the best decision based on the opportunities life presents," she concluded.