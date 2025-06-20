Edirne’s finest pehlivans (wrestlers) are sweating it out under the scorching summer sun at Sarayiçi Er Meydanı, honing their strength and technique ahead of the legendary Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling Festival, set for July 4-6.

Determined to bring medals home, around 15 wrestlers – guided by seasoned veterans known as “üsta” – are pushing their limits, blending experience with youthful ambition to proudly represent Edirne on Türkiye’s grandest traditional wrestling stage.

Türkiye Traditional Wrestling Federation’s Edirne representative Şamil Doğu Delen highlighted the rigorous training underway, noting, “We have four groups preparing intensively, and we’re addressing all needs – from equipment like oil and kispet to tactical weaknesses. This year, Edirne will not leave Kırkpınar empty-handed. That’s a promise.”

He also credited the strong backing from the Edirne Governorship, the municipality, and the Youth and Sports Directorate for fueling this ambition, emphasizing how targeted investments and logistics have set the stage for success.

Veteran former pehlivan Talat Çelik, who now mentors the Edirne Municipality team, shared the mounting excitement as the event draws near.

Calling Kırkpınar the “Olympics of oil wrestling,” Çelik expressed confidence: “If Edirne’s support grows, a başpehlivan (chief wrestler) is just around the corner. We’ll be ready for Kırkpınar week, God willing. Thanks to everyone supporting this ancestral sport.”

Current Edirne wrestlers echoed that optimism.

Serkan Makas reflected on a productive training camp in Antalya and ongoing efforts back home, proudly citing consistent medal wins across league matches.

“We’re having a great season and are determined to stand on the podium together at Kırkpınar. We represent Edirne with honor,” he said, thanking Mayor Filiz Gencan Akın for her unwavering support.

Atakan Makas, a runner-up in Manavgat’s league opener, aims high for the festival: “Working with Talat and Serkan, we’re targeting two to three podium finishes. My personal goal is to rise to the başaltı (junior) category this year at Kırkpınar. We have a real shot.”

Metin Yıldıztaşı, despite soaring temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit), remains steadfast in training, confident that their hard work will pay off.

Meanwhile, pehlivans Bayram Gümüşdağ, Burak Altıok, İbrahim Taha Meriç, Burak Kızıltoprak and Musa Özgün continue sharpening their skills under the watchful eyes of their coaches.