Egyptian-born, Turkish artistic gymnast Adem Asil is determined to make history at the Paris 2024 Olympics, aiming to soar to unprecedented heights and bring unparalleled glory to his beloved adopted land.

In an exclusive interview, the incredibly talented Asil divulged that he is penning his remarkable story for the world to witness.

Asil, who last month won a glittering gold medal in the men's still rings event at the 51st World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in the United Kingdom, is now striving to reach the pinnacle of success in the Olympic games and European championships.

"First, I am determined to expand my medal collection with a European championship and safeguard my world champion title at the European title (tournament) held in the renowned resort city of Antalya in 2023," the Egyptian-born Turkish gymnast shared his aims.

Asil, hailing from Alexandria, Egypt, began his journey in gymnastics at the tender age of 4, thanks to the propelling force of his older brother.

"I was chosen for the Egyptian National Gymnast Team at the age of 13-14 and made great achievements in several international tournaments competing for Egypt before coming to Türkiye in 2017," he added.

'Missing family'

On his next target, Asil said that dedication and discipline were fundamental components of success. "Making it to the top in the Olympics was one of my targets on the way to the Olympics. My goal was to be the best, and for this, I came to Türkiye," the gymnast explained.

When asked about his background, he revealed that his family still lives in Egypt, though he hasn't seen them since he came to Türkiye, and his heart aches for them with every passing day.

"I hope my longing for my family will end soon. If you really want to be successful, you have to make sacrifices. Success is never served up to you on a platter," he said.

The 23-year-old also shared that he changed his name from Abdelrahman Elgamal to Adem Asil. "I wanted to be someone different because I changed my country, my character, and my mind," he said.

The Paris Olympics of 2024 will take place from July to August, promising a summer of thrilling athletic competition.