In the heart of Van, where dreams are born and shaped, an 11-year-old sensation has ignited the wrestling arena with his meteoric rise.

The name is Botan Demir, a name that is fast becoming synonymous with passion, determination and the pursuit of excellence.

Two years ago, under the influence of his older brother, Demir stepped onto the wrestling mat for the first time, and today he stands at the cusp of not just national recognition but international triumph.

A seventh-grade student at İpekyolu Middle School, Demir's wrestling odyssey was ignited by a familial spark – watching his brother's relentless dedication to the sport.

Intrigued by the artistry of the wrestling mat, he dipped his toes into the arena, participating in training sessions that would sculpt his destiny.

But it was in the arena of competition that he truly found his calling.

The Seyit Hışırlı U11-13 Greco-Roman Wrestling Türkiye Championship, held in the historic city of Şanlıurfa from July 14-16, marked his inaugural foray into organized wrestling events.

With youthful vigor and tenacity, Demir took to the mat, his heart pounding with dreams of victory.

And victory did he secure, clinching the third spot in Türkiye.

A moment that would forever resonate as the first gem in his trophy case, the tangible embodiment of his unyielding dedication.

But for him, this is just the beginning – a stepping stone toward a grander, more resplendent destiny.

Under his trainer, Remzi Atan, Demir hones his skills relentlessly.

Every day, side by side with his older brother, he undergoes rigorous training sessions that shape his physique.

Even at home, the pursuit of excellence never wavers.

In a recent conversation with Anadolu Agency (AA), Botan unveiled the source of his inspiration – his brother and the renowned national wrestler Rıza Kayaalp.

Botan aspires to ascend the heights of the European Championship, mirroring the triumphs of his idol.

Before he stepped onto the mat himself, Botan observed his brother's journey with admiration.

In his own words: "I used to run after my brother to take me to training. I grew up watching his training and competitions. I started wrestling by taking him as an example. My brother and coach helped me the most in this process. Thanks to them, I became the third in Türkiye."

As he sets his sights on international stages, he embodies the spirit of a true athlete – one who believes in the power of dreams, the magic of hard work, and the legacy of relentless pursuit.

As Botan's star continues to ascend, his elder brother Nevroz Demir stands by his side, a pillar of strength and inspiration.

Nevroz, no stranger to wrestling accomplishments, reflected proudly on their shared journey. "When my brother started wrestling, we set certain goals and worked together for two years in this direction. As a result of our training, my brother got a degree in the first tournament he participated in and came in third. We want to achieve greater success by working with my brother."

Their coach, Remzi Atan, radiated optimism, certain of Botan's potential to soar to remarkable heights in the sport.

With a commitment to nurturing young talents like Botan, Atan envisions a future where his proteges shine not just on the national stage, but on the international podium as well.

"It is not enough for us to come in third place in Türkiye, our goal is to achieve a degree in the international arena. For this, we will apply different training methods. We made our target ranking and We continue to work for this," Atan said.