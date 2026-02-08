England survived a major scare to beat Nepal in its T20 World Cup Group C opener in Mumbai on Sunday, despite Lokesh Bam’s blistering 39 not out off 20 balls.

Sam Curran held his nerve at the iconic Wankhede Stadium and defended just 10 off the last six balls as Nepal was restricted to 180-6 in 20 overs, replying to England’s 184-7 (20 overs).

Bam hit two sixes and four fours to raise the possibility of an improbable and stunning upset, but Curran bowled an exceptional final over to get England across the finish line.

Earlier, England had won the toss and opted to bat. Jacob Bethell hit 55 off 35 balls, including four sixes. Skipper Harry Brook added 53 off 32 balls with three sixes.

Will Jacks provided the finishing touch with 39 not out off 18 balls, hitting four sixes, and took England to a more defendable target from a precarious 137-5 in 15.3 overs.

In the morning game at Chennai, Tim Seifert’s 65 off 42 balls helped New Zealand get off to a winning start in the tournament and beat Afghanistan by five wickets in Group D.

It is expected to be the toughest group that also includes 2024 finalists South Africa.

New Zealand cruised to 183-5 – its highest ever chase at the T20 World Cup – with two overs to spare. Afghanistan scored 182-6 after winning the toss.

Curran took 1-27 in four overs, while left-arm spinner Liam Dawson picked up 2-21. For Nepal, skipper Rohit Paudel hit 39 off 34 balls, and Dipendra Singh top-scored with 44 off 29 balls.

Group C also includes West Indies, Italy and Scotland. Two-time champions West Indies beat Scotland by 35 runs Saturday.

England were 57-3 after 6.1 overs, when Bethell and Brook came together. They added 71 off 45 balls for the fourth wicket.

Bethell scored 50 off 28 balls, while Brook hit 50 off 31. Bethell fell in the 14th over and England slipped further before Jacks came to the rescue.

Jacks was named player of the match for his all-round showing. He helped England to reach a par score, and then picked up 1-17 in two overs.

He dismissed opener Kushal Bhurtel, who hit 29 off 17 balls and provided Nepal with a quick start as England searched for a breakthrough.

Dawson picked up two wickets as slower deliveries hit Nepal batters. Paudel and Singh added 82 off 54 balls for the third wicket, setting up a base for the finish.

Adil Rasheed proved expensive – 0-42 in three overs – but Curran dismissed Singh in the 15th over, in what was a crucial moment for the game. Bam’s heroics fell short in the end.

Gulbadin Naib, batting at No. 3 for the first time in T20s since the 2024 World Cup when Afghanistan knocked out the Black Caps from the race to the semis with an 84-run win at Guyana, smashed 63 off 35 balls.

But opening batter Seifert (65) raised his maiden T20 World Cup half-century to overcome Mujeeb Ur Rahman’s twin strike that had rattled New Zealand to 2-14 inside the first two overs.

Mujeeb clean bowled Finn Allen and Rachin Ravindra off successive balls before Glenn Phillips (42) dealt with the hat-trick ball and then put the chase back on track by putting on an aggressive 74-run partnership with Seifert.

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan (1-36) also couldn’t stem the flow of runs as New Zealand continued to accelerate in the middle overs against the experienced leg-spinner.

Rashid broke the stand in the 10th over when Phillips dragged it back onto his stumps.

Seifert completed his fifty in style by smacking off-spinner Mohammad Nabi for two successive sixes and followed it with a boundary before he was caught at deep square leg.

Mark Chapman (28 off 17 balls) and Daryl Mitchell (25 not out) then accelerated to get Black Caps home in the team’s first game of the tournament.

Earlier, Naib struck four sixes and three boundaries and laid a platform for Afghanistan’s strong finish with a 79-run partnership with Sediqullah Atal (29).

Naib took his time, scoring 14 off 16 balls but needed only another 13 deliveries to raise his half-century as New Zealand struggled with their fifth bowler.

Express bowler Lockie Ferguson (2-40) had struck twice when he was introduced in the last over of the power play and removed both openers, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (27) and Ibrahim Zadran (10).