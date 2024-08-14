The Premier League aims to alleviate frustration with the VAR system by launching a new social media account that will offer near-real-time updates and explanations for officiating and operational decisions during each match.

Teams voted in favor of keeping VAR in June despite significant criticism of the technology-aided officiating system last season. Wolverhampton Wanderers initiated a petition to scrap it.

"In the absence of live VAR audio being broadcast, as it is not permitted in football, the Premier League Match Centre will relay near-live information from the VAR Hub on social media during a game," the league said in a statement Tuesday.

In addition to posting refereeing decisions, the league said the X account @PLMatchCentre will provide insights directly from the VAR Hub and refereeing experts with the aim of bringing transparency.

Experts from PGMOL, the league’s officiating body, will also clarify the laws of the game and provide additional information and updates on the VAR decision-making processes when necessary.