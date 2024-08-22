Erciyes will host the International Road and Mountain Bike Races this weekend, continuing its role as a premier destination for professional athletes in various sports.

According to Kayseri Metropolitan Municipality, Erciyes, renowned as a summer and winter training hub, will be the stage for the International Road Race Series on Aug. 24-25.

Organized by the Turkish Cycling Federation in collaboration with the Kayseri Metropolitan Municipality and in accordance with the International Cycling Union (UCI) calendar, the event will attract 70 professional cyclists from countries including Switzerland, Australia, England, Japan, Ukraine, Venezuela, Iran, Eritrea and Kazakhstan.

The races kick off on Aug. 24 with the Grand Prix Soğanlı stage, featuring a 113-kilometer (70-mile) course that begins and ends at Kayseri University’s Develi Seyrani Campus.

The international competition continues with the Grand Prix Kaisareia stage, a 128-kilometer route starting at Cumhuriyet Square and concluding at Erciyes Ski Center’s Tekir Gate.

Simultaneously, the Kayseri Mountain Bike Cup will also take place, showcasing the region’s diverse landscapes and biking challenges.