Yusuf Göktuğ Ergin, technical director of the Turkish archery national teams, highlighted the significant progress Turkish archery has made over the past three years.

"Turkish archery has leveraged its Tokyo 2020 momentum to become one of the leading nations in the sport, consistently winning medals at global competitions," Ergin said.

Ergin noted that the recent performances of Turkish archers have set high expectations for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The team's consistent podium finishes at world and European championships have heightened both interest and anticipation for their Olympic prospects.

"Managing these expectations and ensuring our athletes reach the podium was a major challenge," he said.

The men's team’s historic victory on July 29, securing Türkiye's first team medal, has boosted confidence for further successes in Paris.

Mete Gazoz’s success at Tokyo 2020 has inspired a new generation of archers, Ergin observed.

Gazoz's achievements have not only drawn young athletes to the sport but also instilled belief in international success among existing archers.

Ergin praised Gazoz’s leadership and impact on the team, noting his significant role in their development.

"At just 25, Mete has already made a substantial contribution, and with promising younger talents like Elif Berra Gökkır, Turkish archery is poised for further achievements," he said.

Ergin also emphasized Gazoz's intense focus on winning gold at the 2024 Olympics, acknowledging the pressure he faces.

"Mete has become a major target for competitors worldwide. Managing this pressure has been crucial, and while facing such high expectations is challenging, reaching the quarterfinals at the Olympics is still a notable achievement," he said.

Ergin addressed the impact of crowd pressure on Gazoz’s performances.

"During the Olympics, Mete was introduced as an Olympic, World and European champion, which significantly increased the motivation of his opponents. In the quarterfinals, he faced intense pressure from both French and Korean spectators, who were determined to see him eliminated," he said.

Ergin mentioned logistical issues, particularly the distance between the Olympic Village and the competition venue, as one of the significant challenges faced during the games.