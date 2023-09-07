The Turkish Greco-Roman wrestling national team achieved an extraordinary victory on Thursday at the 7th Deaf World Wrestling Championship, hosted by Kyrgyzstan.

Their celebration, however, was as unique as their achievement, featuring the heartwarming Turkish celebratory classic, "Erik Dali."

In the Kabauulu Kojomkul Sports Palace, nestled in the capital city of Bishkek, the third day of the championship unfolded with an intense showcase of Greco-Roman wrestling.

The stakes were high, and the atmosphere was electric.

The Turkish national team, brimming with talent and tenacity, clinched an astonishing three gold and two bronze medals on the climactic day of the Greco-Roman competition.

This remarkable feat came on top of the four medals they secured on the first day, paving the way for a historic team victory.

As the medals glittered in the hands of the triumphant wrestlers, the jubilant athletes and their dedicated technical team indulged in a celebratory dance to "Erik Dali."

This heartfelt tradition was made all the more special as they were joined by Kyrgyz athletes who had witnessed their impressive journey.

Türkiye's Ambassador in Bishkek Ahmet Sadık Doğan witnessed every breathtaking moment of the Deaf World Wrestling Championship's Greco-Roman style competitions.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Doğan expressed immense pride in the team's accomplishments, stating, "Today, our Greco-Roman wrestlers became champions as a team. We are proud of the success of our athletes. We are very proud as a country."

Doğan highlighted the profound honor it was for the national athletes to sing and hear their national anthem echoing through the arena, emphasizing his confidence in their continued success throughout the tournament.

Atalay Aydemir, the world champion in the 130 kg. Greco-Roman style for adults, radiated joy and gratitude.

"I dedicate this achievement to my country," he said. "It is an honor and pride for me to represent Türkiye. I love my country very much."

Ahmet Talha Kacur, who clinched the gold medal in the 87 kg. Greco-Roman style, echoed the sentiments of triumph and patriotism.

"I am very happy to have won the gold medal in the organization and to have the National Anthem sung," he said.

The Deaf World Wrestling Championship promises more thrilling action and compelling stories as it continues, with the event set to conclude on Tuesday.