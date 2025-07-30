Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon faces allegations of causing a multi-car crash on a Connecticut highway that totaled his Bentley and damaged two other vehicles, just hours before news of Hulk Hogan’s passing broke, with McMahon publicly honoring the wrestling legend.

According to state police, McMahon was cited for reckless driving and following too closely after the collision on the Merritt Parkway in Westport last Thursday morning.

No injuries were reported. He was released on a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in Stamford Superior Court on Aug. 26.

McMahon’s representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

TMZ first reported the crash Tuesday and published photos taken by one of the people involved that showed heavy damage to the front end of McMahon’s 2024 Bentley Continental GT Speed. The photos also showed rear-end damage to a BMW 430 he struck.

Vince McMahon's damaged vehicle on a tow truck, where the car was towed to after an accident, Westport, U.S., July 24, 2025. (AP Photo)

The police report said McMahon was driving northbound on the parkway, also known as Route 15, when he rear-ended the BMW and crashed into a wooden guardrail. A car traveling southbound struck debris from the crash that flew over the guardrail, state police said.

There were no passengers in the cars, and all three drivers were wearing seat belts, police said. The airbags in McMahon’s car and the BMW deployed.

McMahon stepped down as WWE’s CEO in 2022 amid an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations.

He also resigned as executive chairman of TKO Group Holdings, WWE’s parent company, last year, a day after a former WWE employee filed a sexual abuse lawsuit against him. McMahon has denied the allegations.

The lawsuit remains pending.

McMahon bought what was then the World Wrestling Federation in 1982 and transformed it from a regional wrestling company into a worldwide phenomenon.

Besides running the company with his wife, Linda – now the U.S. education secretary – he also performed at WWE events as himself.