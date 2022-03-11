Turkish athlete Elvira Kamaloğlu won the gold medal in the women's 57kg at the European Under-23 Wrestling Championships in Bulgaria on Friday. She has become the Europan champion on the final day of the women's freestyle competition.

Elvira Kamaloğlu (C) displays the Turkish flag after becoming champion in the European Under-23 Wrestling Championships in Bulgaria, March 11, 2022. (AA Photo)

Elvira beat Spain's Maria Victoria Baez Dilone, Poland's Patrycja Gil, Bulgaria's Sezen Behcetova Belberova, and finally, Hungary's Tamara Dollak to win gold the women's 57kg at the European Under-23 Wrestling Championships in Plovdiv, Bulgaria's second-largest city.

Having won all her matches, the national athlete beat Dollak 8-6 on the mat in her final match, cruising home for the gold medal in the 57kg category.