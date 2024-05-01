Fenerbahçe's national boxing champions, Busenaz Sürmeneli, Buse Naz Çakıroğlu and Samet Gümüş, are confident about their prospects at the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics.

After securing gold medals at the 2024 European Boxing Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, the three champions shared their insights at the Fenerbahçe Museum with Anadolu Agency (AA).

Busenaz Sürmeneli, renowned for her previous Olympic and world titles, clinched the European championship in Belgrade, completing her collection of major victories.

Winning this medal held special significance as it filled a crucial gap in her achievements.

She expressed her happiness, particularly after joining Fenerbahçe, and reiterated her goal of winning a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sürmeneli highlighted the progress of the women's boxing team and took pride in Samet's European championship, signaling a bright future for Turkish boxing.

Discussing the team's dedication, she emphasized their self-belief and the collective responsibility they feel.

She also noted the sacrifices made, including her own, such as being away from home for 40 days due to their intense focus on winning the Olympic gold medal.

Sürmeneli expressed gratitude for the immense support from the Fenerbahçe community, citing the club's backing and continuous communication as crucial factors in their success.

Buse Naz Çakıroğlu, celebrating her third gold medal at the European Championships, described the tournament as a successful culmination of their preparations for Paris following Tokyo.

Entering the ring a year after the European Championship, she aimed to maintain an unbeaten streak and achieve a 3 out of 3 victory.

Competing in a higher weight class added significance to her European championship win.

Looking ahead to the Olympics, she expressed confidence in securing Olympic gold, stating that their focus is solely on achieving this feat in Paris.

She believes that with a larger team and the upcoming quota match, they will achieve even greater success.

Çakıroğlu praised Fenerbahçe for its exceptional support, considering it a privilege for Olympic athletes.

She highlighted feeling valued by the management and community, underscoring the family-like atmosphere at the club.

Having achieved her greatest successes at Fenerbahçe, she expressed a strong desire to win an Olympic gold medal and dedicate it to the club, seeing it as a fitting tribute for such an achievement.

Samet Gümüş, the first Turkish male boxer in 13 years to win a gold medal at the European Championships, described his emotions as indescribable.

He expressed hope that others could experience similar joy, noting the significance of his achievement after years without a men's boxing medal.

Crediting their belief and hard work for their success, Gümüş expressed confidence in further triumphs for his fellow athletes.

He praised Turkish boxing's progress and looked forward to the 2024 Paris Olympics, aiming for a gold medal.

Gümüş emphasized his pride in representing Fenerbahçe, thanking the club's president, Ali Koç, and Coach Vinçoğlu for their roles in his success.

He expressed confidence in achieving greater victories, envisioning a gold medal win for Turkey in the Olympics.

Gümüş found it challenging to manage the flood of messages and calls that followed his victory, thanking everyone for their support.

Acknowledging the weight of responsibility that comes with such belief in him, he reiterated his ongoing commitment to success.