Fenerbahçe, renowned for its competitive spirit across team sports, prepares for crucial matches this week as its football team embarks on the UEFA Europa Conference League quarterfinals while the basketball and volleyball teams strive for championship glory.

The Istanbul-based club will play critical matches this week in Turkish leagues and European cups across different sports.

Notably, Fenerbahçe are the only club continuing their championship pursuit in football, basketball and volleyball, fielding both men's and women's teams.

In the Süper Lig, with seven weeks left, the Yellow Canaries sit in second place with 82 points, riding a six-game winning streak and a 20-game unbeaten streak.

Having also reached the quarterfinals of the UEFA Europa Conference League this season, Fenerbahçe will face Greek side Olympiakos in the first leg on Thursday.

Three days later, they will visit Fatih Karagümrük at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium.

The second leg of the European Conference League quarterfinal will take place on April 18.

Basketball countdown

Leading the Women's Basketball Süper Lig with an unbeaten record of 28 victories in the regular season, the Fenerbahçe women's basketball team has been relentless in the quarterfinals and semifinals, now facing Çukurova in the finals.

After securing victories in the first two matches of the final series, the team has achieved a 34-game winning streak.

If Fenerbahçe wins the match on April 17, they will claim the championship.

Ahead of this decisive match, Fenerbahçe will face Çukurova in the EuroLeague final four in Mersin on April 12. The team had previously won the Turkish Cup in January against the southern team.

Euroleague playoffs guaranteed

In men's basketball, Fenerbahçe have secured a spot in the EuroLeague playoffs and currently stand in second place with 46 points in the final weeks of the Basketball Süper Lig.

They will face Olympiakos on April 12 in the final week of the Euroleague regular season.

Fenerbahçe are eyeing another appearance in the final four in Europe.

Fenerbahçe men's basketball team players celebrate after beating Anadolu Efes, Istanbul, Türkiye, Feb 18, 2024. (IHA Photo)

The Istanbul-based side had also won the Turkish Cup in February by defeating Anadolu Efes.

Final series

After defeating THY 2-0 in the semifinals of the Volleyball Sultans League, Fenerbahçe will face Eczacıbaşı in the final series.

Fenerbahçe women's volleyball players celebrate after beating THY in the semifinals of the Volleyball Sultans League Istanbul, Türkiye, April 4, 2024. (IHA Photo

The first match of the championship final stage will be held today at the orange-and-white team's home ground.

While Fenerbahçe clinched the AXA Insurance Cup in volleyball, they bid farewell to the CEV Champions League in the semifinals.

Championship drought

By defeating Ziraat Bankası 2-0 in the AXA Insurance Efeler League playoff semifinals, Fenerbahçe has secured a spot in the final against Halkbank.

The first match of the final series will be played on April 11 in Ankara.

The team that achieves three victories in this series will lift the trophy. Fenerbahçe aim to end their championship drought after winning the last championship in the 2018-2019 season.

In the Women's Football Süper Lig, Fenerbahçe have fallen behind the leaders Galatasaray by five points due to recent away results.

With 57 points, they are still in the title race and will host Amed Sportif Faaliyetler in the 27th week. Galatasaray, also on 57 points, will face Forget.