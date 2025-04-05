Fenerbahçe Medicana secured their fifth 2025 AXA Sigorta Women’s Cup title with a commanding 3-0 victory over Eczacıbaşı Dynavit in a final at Izmir’s Halkapınar Sports Hall.

The set scores were 26-24, 25-22, and 28-26, showcasing Fenerbahçe’s strength and composure throughout the match.

Melissa Vargas, the star of the final, recorded an impressive 26 points and was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

Overcoming the emotion after the win, Vargas shed tears of joy as the crowd, which included Cuban and Turkish supporters, applauded her outstanding performance.

This victory marked Fenerbahçe’s fifth Women’s Cup triumph.

Fenerbahçe players celebrate after beating Eczacıbaşı Dynavit in the AXA Sigorta Women’s Cup final match, Izmir, Türkiye, April 5, 2025. (DHA Photo)

The final match also saw Fenerbahçe’s consistent form throughout the tournament, as they triumphed in every stage.

The team had earlier defeated Bahçelievler Belediyesi and Turkish Airlines 3-0 in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively, paving the way to their latest victory.

Historic 5th title in 9 final appearances

Fenerbahçe’s latest win adds to their impressive record in the competition.

Having reached the final nine times, they now boast five championships, further cementing their legacy in Turkish volleyball.

As the champions, Fenerbahçe Medicana has earned the right to represent Türkiye in the CEV Cup next season, a significant opportunity for the team to showcase their talents on the European stage.

Following the victory, Türkiye's Youth and Sports Minister, Osman Aşkın Bak, congratulated Fenerbahçe for their remarkable performance.

In his message, he also acknowledged Eczacıbaşı Dynavit for their hard-fought effort in the final, thanking both teams for their dedication.

“Congratulations to Fenerbahçe Medicana Women’s Volleyball Team for winning the 2025 AXA Sigorta Women’s Cup in İzmir, and to Eczacıbaşı Dynavit for their performance in the final. I extend my best wishes to both teams for their continued success,” Bak stated.