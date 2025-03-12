Fenerbahçe's national rower Cevdet Ege Mutlu has set his sights on the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics after a stellar performance at the Turkish Rowing Championship.

The 23-year-old secured three gold medals in the under-23 men’s single sculls, men’s quad sculls, and senior men’s single sculls categories at the event, held from March 7-9 on the Meriç River.

Mutlu, who has been passionate about rowing for seven years, joined the national team three years ago.

His dominance on the water continued in 2023 and 2024 when he clinched gold in the under-23 European Championships in the single sculls category.

Looking ahead to the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, Mutlu is determined to make his mark on the world stage.

"My goal is to not only compete but to stand on the podium," he said, sharing his ambitions for Olympic glory.

"High tempo"

In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Mutlu spoke about the intense training required to remain at the top of his game.

Rowing, which demands both strength and endurance, is a year-round commitment.

"We spend 10 months a year in training camps with limited time at home. The winter months are particularly demanding as we push ourselves to the limit," he said. "Despite the challenges, the hard work is rewarding, and I enjoy every moment of our camps with the national team and club."

Rowing has shaped Mutlu in many ways. "It has defined my character, built my friendships, and shaped my life," he reflected. "I’ve gained confidence and courage through rowing, and I hope to wear the national team jersey for many years and achieve great success."

Dreaming of Olympic glory

For Mutlu, competing in the Olympics is the ultimate goal. "Winning gold at the under-23 European Championships in the past two years was incredible, and this year, I aim to do the same," he shared. "Being part of the national team is a huge honor. The way people view us as national heroes and express their pride is heartwarming. It makes me love what I do even more."

Focusing on the 2028 Olympics, Mutlu is more determined than ever. "I’m incredibly passionate about reaching the Olympics, and I hope I can make it happen," he said. "This is just the beginning, and I’m ready to keep pushing."