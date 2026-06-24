Türkiye's most in-form oil wrestler, Feyzullah Aktürk, heads into the 665th Historic Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling Festival determined to turn a childhood dream into reality by capturing the coveted golden belt at Sarayiçi Er Meydanı in Edirne.

The 27-year-old European freestyle wrestling champion enters the sport's most prestigious event as one of the leading contenders after a dominant start to the season. Aktürk has reached the final in all four stages of the CW Energy Oil Wrestling League and won three of them, establishing himself as one of the men to beat when the competition begins July 3-5.

Representing ASKİ Sports Club, Aktürk has spent recent weeks sharpening his preparations in Ankara, where confidence within the team is growing ahead of what wrestlers often describe as the "Olympics of oil wrestling."

Despite his impressive form, Aktürk insists his focus remains firmly on Kırkpınar rather than individual accolades elsewhere.

"Edirne is our priority," he said. "It's a place we've been coming to since childhood. Ever since we were young, we dreamed of wearing that golden belt. Now we feel closer than ever to achieving it."

Confidence growing, pressure under control

Success has naturally elevated expectations around Aktürk, who now arrives at tournaments carrying the burden and privilege of being considered a favorite.

Veteran wrestlers warned him that life becomes more difficult once rivals begin studying every move and preparing specifically for him. Yet Aktürk believes his performances this season show he is evolving rather than feeling the weight of expectations.

"I think I'm wrestling better than I did last year," he said. "Every day I'm trying to improve myself. Right now I don't feel overwhelming pressure. Of course, everything changes when you step into Sarayiçi. The crowd, the atmosphere, the history of the place can affect you. But I believe I can handle it."

He credited ASKİ's support system for helping maintain that calm.

According to Aktürk, the Ankara-based club has created one of the strongest environments in Turkish wrestling, bringing together athletes, coaches and administrators with a shared goal of ending the capital's long wait for another Kırkpınar champion.

Ending Ankara's and Manisa's title drought

The golden belt has become almost synonymous with Antalya in recent years, with wrestlers representing clubs from the southern province dominating the sport's biggest stage.

Aktürk hopes to change that trend.

The national star wants not only to deliver the belt to Ankara but also to bring pride to his hometown of Manisa, both of which have watched Antalya wrestlers monopolize Kırkpınar's top honor.

"Antalya deserves tremendous credit for what they've achieved," Aktürk said. "They've set the standard and kept the belt there for years. But we want to break into that dominance. At this point, it's not just Ankara or Manisa that misses the belt. Almost every city does."

A teammate today, a rival tomorrow

Adding intrigue to this year's tournament is the arrival of reigning Kırkpınar champion Orhan Okulu at ASKİ Sports Club.

While they now train under the same banner, both men will enter Edirne pursuing the same prize.

Aktürk spoke respectfully of Okulu, describing him as one of the wrestlers he admired growing up.

"Orhan, Ali Gürbüz, Recep Kara and Şaban Yılmaz were all role models for us," he said. "Now Orhan is my teammate, but he also wants to defend his title. We all have our own goals. If I can't win the belt, I hope someone from our club does."

International success eases Kırkpınar nerves

Few wrestlers arrive at Kırkpınar with a resume as accomplished as Aktürk's.

A three-time European champion in freestyle wrestling, he has competed under intense pressure on some of the sport's biggest international stages. Those experiences, he says, make Kırkpınar feel less stressful than many people assume.

"When you're wrestling internationally, you're carrying the responsibility of representing your country," Aktürk said. "One mistake can change everything in a split second. The emotional burden is enormous."

That pressure, he explained, often exceeds what he feels competing domestically.

"At international tournaments, you're fighting for your flag and your nation. That's where I feel the most stress."

Responding to criticism

As his profile has grown, so too has criticism of his style.

Some fans argue that Aktürk relies too heavily on point-based victories and has adapted freestyle wrestling tactics to oil wrestling. The wrestler rejects that claim.

He points out that his roots are deeply embedded in oil wrestling and that he achieved success in the discipline long before making his name internationally.

"My style has always been like this," he said. "People see the European titles and think I've brought freestyle wrestling into oil wrestling, but that's not true."

Rather than dismissing criticism, Aktürk embraces it.

"Criticism pushes me to improve," he said. "People are right that some matches go to points, but many elite-level bouts end that way because the competition is so strong."

Statistics support his argument. Aktürk currently shares the league lead with İsmail Koç for the most victories earned by pinning opponents onto their backs.

Respect for legends chasing history

This year's tournament could also produce history for veterans Ali Gürbüz and Recep Kara, who are pursuing the permanent ownership of the golden belt.

Aktürk admitted he would prefer not to face either man early in the draw, not because of fear, but out of respect for what is at stake.

"They have dreams of their own," he said. "I don't want to be the one who ends those dreams. Of course, if we meet, we'll fight until the end. That's what Kırkpınar is about."

Still, he acknowledged the unpredictable nature of oil wrestling.

"Every match is 50-50. The ground is slippery, anything can happen."

ASKİ believes its moment has arrived

ASKİ Oil Wrestling Team Coordinator Şaban Yılmaz believes the club is ready to challenge for the title after years of planning and investment.

The former Kırkpınar champion said the team has consistently produced strong results throughout the league season and enters Edirne with genuine expectations of lifting the belt.

"We've been in training camps since December," Yılmaz said. "Kırkpınar is our Olympics. I experienced winning the golden belt myself in 2005 and bringing it to Ankara. Now we want to do it again."

Yılmaz took over the program three and a half years ago and promised club officials that ASKİ would become a serious contender within five years.

He believes that prediction is arriving ahead of schedule.

"We're going to Kırkpınar as genuine contenders," he said. "With God's help and the support of wrestling fans, we want to bring the belt back to Ankara."

A decade-long wait

The capital has not celebrated a Kırkpınar champion since Recep Kara won the title in 2016 while representing Ankara Metropolitan Municipality.

Ten years later, ASKİ believes it has assembled the roster capable of ending that drought.

For Aktürk, the mission is about far more than winning another title. It is about fulfilling a dream that began in childhood, restoring pride to Ankara and Manisa, and ending Antalya's grip on Turkish oil wrestling's most treasured prize.