Fenerbahçe pressed on its impressive run with a 1-0 victory over Sivasspor in the 13th week of the Spor Toto Süper Lig, despite being one man down from the 48th minute.

The Yellow Canaries started the game with vigor at the Ülker Stadium. In the first two minutes, Crespo and Irfan Can Kahveci had attempts on goal but their efforts could not be rewarded as the halftime whistle went off, and the scoreline still held at a deadlock.

The second half did not start well for the home team as its star player Belgian Michy Batshuayi received his marching orders just three minutes into the game.

Prior to his dismissal, Batshuayi had been cautioned in the first half and a second yellow card in the 48th minute did him or his team no favor either.

The yellow-dark-blue team exerted pressure in spite of having 10 players on the pitch and it became fruitful as they were awarded a spot-kick in the 52nd minute which Enner Valencia took home with composure in the 55th minute.

Fenerbahçe, which had more of its hit map red in the opponent's half, did not give any chance of scoring to the Braves even though the scoreline had one goal separating the two sides until the final whistle.

The Yellow Canaries' victory over Sivasspor puts them in a strong position moving into the winter break, as they have won 5 straight games and increased their lead to 29 points after 12 matches.

Age seems to not slowing Enner Valencia as the Fenerbahçe's Ecuadorian striker continues with his hunger to pocket more goals.

Making a very effective start to the season, Valencia's goal against Sivasspor takes his tally to 12 league goals.

Fenerbahçe also received a boost as Uruguayan striker Diego Rossi came back to the squad after missing three matches due to fitness issues.

Earlier, to add insult to the losing side's injury, a foreign object was thrown from the stands and hit Sivasspor's goalkeeper Ali Şasal Vural who remained on the ground.

Fenerbahçe fans showered Irfan Can Kahvesi with love after he showed a fighting spirit throughout the match as his name was heard echoing from the stands.