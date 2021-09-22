Turkish forward Muhammed Demir on Wednesday scored the quickest goal in the history of Turkish Super Lig as the winning goal came in the 10th second.
The game at Gaziantep's Kalyon Stadium ended 1-0 with Gaziantep FK leading against Medipol Başakşehir.
Earlier, Denizlispor's Darryl Bevon Roberts from Trinidad and Tobago had scored the quickest goal of the Turkish Super Lig against Eskişehirspor in the 12th second, leading his team to victory 4-3 in 2008.
