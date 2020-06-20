At least 12 coronavirus cases were confirmed at the Turkish football club Akhisarspor on Saturday.

Fatih Bulut, chairman of the lower division side based in Akhisar in Turkey's western Manisa province, told Anadolu Agency that 12 people, including manager Yılmaz Vural, three players and a coach, were found to be infected after tests conducted on Friday.

He said all 12 people were placed under quarantine and were in good health. The official said they would be retested on Saturday.