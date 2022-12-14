The 2022 Qatar World Cup served as the swansong for many of the world's greatest footballers, ushering in an era of nostalgia as they tearfully bid farewell to the tournament that had graced them with so many unforgettable memories. Many legends of the game were disappointed as they watched on, knowing full well that their time in the sun had come to an end.

From the sublime Cristiano Ronaldo to the masterful Luis Suarez, from the majestic Robert Lewandowski to the indomitable Atiba Hutchinson, the 2022 World Cup will be remembered for decades to come as a tournament that made us shed tears of joy, sorrow and admiration.

The fact that it was held in the winter, in the Middle East and that the anticipation and exhilaration lingered until the very last second in both the group stages and the knockouts made Qatar 2022 a tournament unlike any other.

Many eminent figures in Qatar had to make stern choices that would leave their supporters disheartened as they took part in the World Cup event for the last time, bidding a tearful farewell to the tournament with heavy hearts.

France's illustrious Ballon d'Or award-winning striker Karim Benzema was dealt a devastating blow when he had to miss the 2018 World Cup due to an untimely injury.

It was a tragic loss for football fans around the world, to not witness the 34-year-old's legendary prowess on the field in the most prestigious tournament of them all.

The Netherlands' remarkable World Cup journey came to a heartbreaking end when they were ousted by Argentina in a tense penalty shootout in the quarterfinals.

Oranjes waved goodbye to two of their most experienced players, Luuk De Jong (32) and Daley Blind (32), who had made their last appearances in the tournament.

Ecuadorian hero Ender Valencia, the legendary footballer who scored an impressive three goals in his first two matches for the national side, made his final appearance in the World Cup.

Despite his masterful display, the 33-year-old could not lead his team to further success and the team ultimately bowed out in the group stage.

Nevertheless, Valencia's indelible imprint on the international stage will not soon be forgotten.

Gareth Bale's spectacular last World Cup was a shining testament to the brilliance of Welsh football, with the 33-year-old player gracing the stage as the nation's brightest star since the legendary Ryan Giggs.

As he waved goodbye to the national team, Wales was left to look back on an unforgettable performance by one of football's true greats.

The legendary Robert Lewandowski touted as the greatest goalscorer in Polish history etched his name into the annals of World Cup history with his first goal against Saudi Arabia.

The 34-year-old Lewa, who sealed a penalty goal in extra time against France in the last 16 round, scribed his name in the World Cup chronicles with his impressive display of skill and prowess.

Olivier Giroud, the legendary French forward who holds the distinction of being the nation's all-time leading goal scorer, is donning the coveted national kit for the last time in this tournament.

The 36-year-old legend is joined by his long-time teammate and experienced goalkeeper, Mandanda, 37, as they make their final appearance in the French National Team together.

Yuto Nagatomo, the venerable 36-year-old who had graced the pitch for Galatasaray for an impressive 2 1/2 seasons, bid a bittersweet farewell to his native Japan after their elimination.

Sergio Busquets, one of the legendary figures of Spanish football over the last 15 years, has bid farewell to the national team at the ripe age of 34

Bringing goalkeeping to the pinnacle of excellence, Manuel Neuer bid a fond farewell to the national team at the age of 36.

Thomas Muller, a paragon of professionalism and dedication, also waved goodbye to the national side at 33.

Luka Modric hailed as the greatest star Croatia has ever seen, donned the national jersey for the very last time at a venerable 37 years of age.

Belgian superstar Eden Hazard, whose illustrious career has been blighted by unfortunate injuries in recent years, recently announced his retirement from the national team at the tender age of 31.

Meanwhile, Canadian legend Atiba Hutchinson, who holds the record for the most appearances for the national team, bid farewell to the squad at the age of 39.

Having suffered a heartbreaking exit from the World Cup, Brazil's star player Neymar was plunged into a state of deep despair. Struggling to come to terms with the penalty shoot-out loss, the 30-year-old lamented, “My soul is crushed and I lack the courage to take the field for my country once more.”

With Luis Suarez (35) tearfully bidding farewell to Qatar, Edinson Cavani (35), goalkeeper Carlos Sosa (36), Galatasaray legend Fernando Muslera (36), Diego Godin (36) and Martin Caceres (35) donning the national jersey for the last time, this illustrious group of veteran Uruguayan internationals have etched their mark on the country's footballing landscape, leaving an indelible legacy that will be remembered for generations.

Cristiano Ronaldo, the legendary Portuguese striker, had tears of anguish streaming down his face after he was unable to achieve his lifelong dream of winning the World Cup – a dream that seemed destined to remain just that.

Although he has not officially announced his retirement from the national team, it is abundantly clear that he has played his last World Cup.

As we look to the future, we can only speculate how the 37-year-old will go on with his career.

And, of course, Lionel Messi, the Argentine superstar, had already declared before the tournament that he would be fighting for the last time in the 2022 World Cup, leaving the world of football with a void that will be hard to fill.