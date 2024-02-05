The 2026 FIFA World Cup, jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, is set to ignite football fever across North America.

FIFA on Monday revealed the dates that will mark the epic journey of this football extravaganza.

Kicking off on June 11, 2026, is the grand opening match at Mexico's iconic Azteca Stadium.

With a seating capacity of 83,000, this historic venue once witnessed the legendary Diego Armando Maradona's unforgettable "hand of god" goal, during Argentina's 1986 quarterfinals triumph over England.

Fast forward to July 19, 2026, when the grand finale will unfold at the dazzling MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, U.S., boasting an impressive seating capacity of 82,500.

The tournament promises a thrilling ride through a series of group matches, igniting the football fervor in all 16 host cities from June 11 to June 27.

The round of 32 clashes will play out from June 28 to July 3, excluding Guadalajara and Philadelphia, with the round of 16 matches from July 4 to July 7, spanning across Vancouver, Seattle, Mexico City, Houston, Dallas, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and New York/New Jersey.

The knockout stages will intensify, with Los Angeles, Kansas City, Miami, and Boston hosting the quarterfinals from July 9 to July 11.

Dallas and Atlanta will then take center stage for the semifinals on July 14-15, leading up to the epic third-place match in Miami on July 18.

The 2026 tournament is set to feature a remarkable expansion, as 48 teams will compete in 12 groups.

This marks a substantial increase from the previous format, which had 32 teams divided into eight groups.

Additionally, the number of matches will surge, reaching a total of 104, compared to the standard 64 matches played in previous tournaments.

Canada will step onto the global stage, sharing in the World Cup frenzy for the first time in history.

This dynamic trio of hosts, with Mexico having previously hosted in 1970 and 1986 and the U.S. in 1994, promises to deliver a World Cup for the ages.