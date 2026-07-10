The expanded 2026 FIFA World Cup has become the most-attended tournament in history, smashing the overall attendance record with games still to play, although its average crowd per match will remain below the benchmark established by the 1994 World Cup in the United States.

With 96 of the tournament's 104 matches completed, FIFA said total attendance has reached 6,259,589 spectators, nearly doubling the previous record of 3,587,538 set during the 1994 World Cup.

The current average attendance stands at 65,204 fans per match.

Even if every remaining quarterfinal, semifinal, third-place playoff and final is played before a capacity crowd, the tournament cannot mathematically surpass the 1994 competition's record average of 68,991 spectators per game.

The contrast largely reflects the evolution of the tournament. The 1994 World Cup featured just 24 teams playing 52 matches, while the 2026 edition is the first to include 48 teams competing across 104 games in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The expanded format has dramatically increased the total number of spectators but also spread attendance across twice as many fixtures.

Despite occasional television images showing empty seats, FIFA said the tournament has achieved an extraordinary 99.7% stadium occupancy rate, indicating that virtually every available ticket has been sold.

Visible gaps have generally been attributed to ticket holders arriving late, security procedures or spectators choosing not to attend after purchasing tickets.

One of the tournament's biggest attendance successes has been Mexico City's iconic Estadio Azteca, where five matches attracted a combined crowd of 404,120 fans.

With a capacity exceeding 80,000, the historic stadium once again proved one of the competition's premier venues, continuing its legacy after hosting the World Cup finals in 1970 and 1986.

The attendance record was officially broken during the group stage, well before the knockout rounds began, highlighting the enormous demand generated by football's first 48-team World Cup.

The expanded tournament drew more than 4.6 million fans during the group stage alone, reflecting strong ticket sales across all three host nations.

Large-capacity stadiums throughout North America, combined with easy travel links and significant support from immigrant and diaspora communities, have fueled the tournament's remarkable numbers.

Fans from more than 210 countries and territories have attended matches, underscoring the sport's growing global appeal.

Although some lower-profile group-stage matches attracted smaller crowds than marquee fixtures, attendance remained consistently strong throughout the competition.

FIFA credited modern ticketing systems, fan festivals, improved infrastructure and widespread international interest for sustaining near-capacity crowds across the tournament.

The World Cup is now entering its final stages, with Mexico and Canada no longer represented after their eliminatio