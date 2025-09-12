The countdown to the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicked into overdrive Thursday as more than 1.5 million fans from 210 countries registered for the initial ticket draw within the first 24 hours, underscoring global excitement for the tournament that promises to be the largest in history.

Interest was highest in host nations – the United States, Mexico and Canada – followed by South American powerhouses Argentina, Colombia and Brazil.

In Europe, England, Spain, Portugal and Germany led registrations, reflecting the enduring fervor for the game across the continent.

Heimo Schirgi, FIFA World Cup 2026 chief operating officer, said the turnout “is a testament to the huge amount of excitement sparked across the globe by the FIFA World Cup 26 and the extent to which it’s set to become a watershed in football history.”

Indeed, the 2026 edition will mark the first World Cup co-hosted by three countries, the first with 48 teams, and the first to span such a vast geographic area – from Vancouver in Canada to Guadalajara in Mexico.

Matches kick off June 11 at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City and conclude July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The first ticketing phase is a Visa-exclusive presale, running until Sept. 19, 2025.

Fans must be at least 18 and hold a FIFA ID to enter. Unlike traditional first-come, first-served sales, this phase uses a random lottery to ensure fairness.

Selected fans will be notified starting Sept. 29, with tickets available for purchase from Oct. 1.

Options include single-match tickets, venue packages, and team-specific packages, with prices ranging from $60 for group-stage Category 4 seats to $6,730 for premium final seats. Buyers are limited to four tickets per match and a maximum of 40 tickets overall.

Despite the enthusiasm, the launch faced technical hiccups.

Fans reported slow loading times, error messages, and delays in confirmation emails, sparking a wave of social media complaints.

FIFA noted the random draw system ensures no advantage for early registrants and suggested the FIFA app as an alternative platform.

Looking ahead, the second registration phase is set for Oct. 27-31, opening ticket sales to all payment methods, with purchases running from mid-November to early December.

The third phase follows the group stage draw on December 5, when fans can target specific matchups. FIFA will also introduce an official resale platform to prevent scalping and maintain fair pricing.

With over 6 million tickets expected across 104 matches in 16 venues, the 2026 World Cup presale frenzy highlights not just global demand but the tournament’s potential to unite fans worldwide in a historic celebration of football.