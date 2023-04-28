The Confederation of African Football recently disclosed a list of four bids to host the 2027 African Cup of Nations, led by Algeria.

Notably, the absence of Morocco's bid raised eyebrows, indicating a potential resolution to the previous dilemma over hosting the 2025 edition through diplomatic means.

A statement issued by CAF said the organization had received bids from Algeria, Botswana, Egypt and a joint candidacy from Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda for the 2027 tournament after the expiry of the deadline for declarations of interest.

CAF have repeatedly delayed deciding as to who will replace Guinea as the 2025 host.

They were stripped last year of hosting rights after being found lagging behind in terms of infrastructure preparedness for the event.

Algeria and Morocco are the top two contenders for 2025 but choosing between the two neighbors has turned into a political dilemma for CAF, sources told Reuters.

But with Algeria now emerging as a candidate for the 2027 tournament as well, the coast is clear for Morocco to be handed the hosting of the 2025 finals and then Algeria the tournament two years thereafter.

The two North African neighbors have an adversarial relationship, with diplomatic ties suspended, and winning the right of hosting the 2025 Cup of Nations would be a matter of national pride and a public relations triumph.

Morocco have emerged as a powerful political force behind the scenes in African football over recent years and hosted several continental championships when other countries have been unwilling to do so, like last year's Women's Cup of Nations.

Algeria, not wishing to be outdone, built an impressive new stadium in the capital Algiers for this January’s African Nation Championship which is a tournament for national teams made up of only home-based players.

But the tournament ran into trouble when Morocco boycotted it after being refused permission to fly their team into Algeria, which had imposed a flight ban on Moroccan flights since 2021.

The 2023 Cup of Nations finals are to be played in the Ivory Coast but have been rescheduled for January next year owing to fears of the rainy season adversely affecting the tournament.

The four bids for 2027 would be subjected to an inspection in June and July, but CAF said a date on the hosting-related decisions, traditionally made by its executive committee, was yet to be finalized.