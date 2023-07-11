Turkish Süper Lig reigning champions Galatasaray are gearing up for a challenging journey in the UEFA Champions League, with the tantalizing prospect of raking in a substantial sum of 25 million euros ($27.5 million) if they successfully navigate through three qualifying rounds.

UEFA recently revealed the financial rewards that will be disbursed across the Champions League, Europa League and European Conference League for the upcoming 2023-2024 season.

The prize structure remains unchanged from the previous year, with the Champions League boasting the most lucrative rewards.

Each team securing a spot in the group stage of the Champions League will instantly receive a substantial cash injection of 15.64 million euros.

Further financial gains await the teams based on their performance within the group stage.

For every victory, teams will earn an additional 2.8 million euros, while a draw will add 930,000 euros to their coffers.

The distribution of the coefficient share, based on teams' performances over the past five years, will further contribute to their earnings.

Each coefficient share is valued at 1.137 million euros.

The team with the highest coefficient score will be granted 32 shares, followed by 31 shares for the second-placed team, 30 for the third-placed team, and so on, until the lowest-ranked team.

Additionally, as teams progress through the tournament, their earnings will escalate.

Reaching the round of 16 will yield 9.6 million euros, quarterfinalists will pocket 10.6 million euros, semifinalists will enjoy 12.5 million euros, and finalists will vie for an impressive 15.5 million euros.

Furthermore, the eventual champions will receive an exclusive prize of 4.5 million euros.

Galatasaray, starting their Champions League campaign from the second qualifying round, awaits the winner between Zalgiris and Struga.

However, securing a spot in the group stage will require triumphing over two more opponents after this round.

Should the Lions successfully overcome these hurdles and book their place in the group stages for the first time since the 2019-2020 season, they will be entitled to a participation share of 15.64 million euros.

They have already surpassed six teams in coefficient income, ensuring a minimum of seven shares, equivalent to a significant 7.959 million euros.

Galatasaray's potential earnings can increase further if Dinamo Zagreb and Copenhagen, two teams entering the tournament from the champions' path, bid farewell to the competition.

In such a scenario, the Lions would gain an additional share, amounting to 1.137 million euros, for each team's exit.

Among the ten teams participating in the qualifiers from the league path, three clubs boast higher coefficient scores than Galatasaray.

These teams include Olympique Marseille, PSV Eindhoven and SC Braga.

If any of these teams fail to progress to the group stage, Galatasaray will secure an extra share.

Previously, Türkiye's market revenue share stood at approximately 10 million euros.

However, with UEFA's revised allocation strategy emphasizing coefficient income, the market revenue share for countries has decreased.

Consequently, Türkiye's share in this category now amounts to 1.5 million euros, which Galatasaray will benefit from in the Champions League group stage.

Apart from Galatasaray, three other Turkish teams, Fenerbahçe, Beşiktaş, and Adana Demirspor, will represent the country in European competitions.

These teams will enter the UEFA European Conference League in the second qualifying round, where they stand to earn a participation share of 2.94 million euros if they advance to the group stage.