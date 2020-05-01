German top-flight soccer team FC Cologne said on Friday that group training was continuing despite three people at the club testing positive for COVID-19.

In a statement the Bundesliga side said the entire squad and coaching staff had been tested on Thursday.

"Three people tested positive, all are symptom free," the club statement said. "After an assessment of the cases by the responsible health authorities, the three people who tested positive will go into a 14-day quarantine at home."

Cologne said they would not confirm any names out of respect for the privacy of the individuals involved.

While Bundesliga clubs have returned to training, they must wait another week to find out about a possible restart to the season after the German government on Thursday delayed any decision over a league resumption amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The cash-strapped clubs and league had been hoping for the government to give the green light and end a two-month suspension but Chancellor Angela Merkel has said any decision on if and when sports could resume would be taken on May 6.

Germany has suffered over 6,500 deaths from coronavirus with more than 162,00 people infected.