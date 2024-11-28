Rumors about Paul Pogba’s possible return to Manchester United have intensified, with former defender Bacary Sagna hinting that his close friend could make a dramatic free transfer back to Old Trafford.

Pogba, who received a four-year doping ban earlier this year, had his suspension reduced to 18 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport after successfully claiming the substance was taken unintentionally.

He is set to resume training in January, with full-match fitness expected by March.

With Pogba available on a free transfer following the mutual termination of his contract with Juventus, his future has become a hot topic in football circles.

Sagna believes Pogba would be keen on rejoining United, now under Portuguese manager Ruben Amorim.

"The situation is different now," Sagna told Mega Dice. "United have a young coach who understands players because he was one himself. Amorim would likely be open to having Paul back, as he knows his love for the club."

Pogba’s first stint at United, which began in 2011, ended with just seven first-team appearances before he moved to Juventus.

His success in Turin – 34 goals in 178 appearances – earned him a high-profile return to Manchester in 2016, where he made 226 appearances.

But his second spell at United was turbulent, marked by inconsistency before he left for Juventus again in 2022.

Injuries and limited playing time have seen Pogba appear in just 12 matches since his return to Juventus, meaning it will take time for him to regain his sharpness.

Nevertheless, his quality is undeniable, and several clubs, including United, are keeping tabs on the 30-year-old.

While his return to United seems unlikely given his past struggles, Sagna is optimistic that a fresh approach under Amorim could yield different results.

The Red Devils are set to overhaul their midfield in 2025, with veteran players Christian Eriksen and Casemiro likely to depart.

Amorim might see Pogba as the ideal candidate to slot into his 3-4-3 system, bringing the talent and experience needed to lift the team.