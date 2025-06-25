The heart of Brussels turned yellow and red as Galatasaray’s historic 25th Turkish league title was celebrated in style, with the city’s beloved Manneken Pis statue donning the club’s five-star jersey for the first time in its 406-year history.

In a vibrant ceremony organized by the Galatasaray Supporters Association in Belgium, the festivities began at the Brussels City Hall, where Mayor Philippe Close welcomed attendees with a surprise: a speech in Turkish.

“Today, the Manneken Pis represents Galatasaray,” Close said, smiling. “I’m an Anderlecht fan – but today, we’re all Cimbom. This is Galatasaray’s day. Not Fenerbahçe’s, not anyone else’s. Just Galatasaray.”

The mayor praised the Turkish community in Brussels and highlighted Galatasaray’s connection to Belgium, notably through Belgian star Dries Mertens and legends like Jean-Marie Pfaff.

As a tribute, Close was gifted a commemorative Galatasaray jersey with five stars, symbolizing the club’s dominance in Turkish football.

Later, Galatasaray General Secretary Eray Yazgan presented Close with a plaque featuring the gates of Galatasaray High School, while Brussels Consul General Onur Sevim also received a ceremonial plaque.

Galatasaray General Secretary Eray Yazgan (R) presents Mayor Philippe Close with a plaque featuring the gates of Galatasaray High School at the Brussels City Hall, Brussels, Belgium, June 24, 2025. (IHA Photo)

Both dignitaries signed the city’s guestbook to mark the occasion.

Galatasaray Becomes First Turkish Club to Dress Manneken Pis

The ceremony reached its climax in Grand Place Square, where fans in red and yellow gathered as chants and club songs echoed through the streets.

Galatasaray’s five-star kit was officially placed on the Manneken Pis statue, making it the statue’s 1,177th costume – and the first ever worn by a Turkish football club.

Previously, only local side Anderlecht had received the honor.

“We are proud to see Galatasaray become part of Brussels’ cultural memory,” said Close. “Football brings people together, and today it brought nations closer.”