The enigmatic Russian billionaire oligarch Roman Abramovich, the former owner of English Premier League powerhouse Chelsea, is back in the spotlight again. British press reports that he is actively looking for a house in Istanbul as part of his plans to acquire a Turkish club.

British government sanctions were imposed on Abramovich due to potential connections with Russian President Vladimir Putin, thus compelling him to relinquish ownership of the West London Blues.

Following the crisis at Chelsea, a group fronted by U.S. businessperson Todd Boehly assumed control of the club, thus signaling the end of Roman Abramovich's 19-year tenure at the helm of the Blues in which they were able to amass a staggering five Premier League titles, five FA Cups and two Champions League trophies.

The British news outlet, The Mirror, has reported that the billionaire's activities on EU soil have been drastically restricted due to the sanctions imposed on him, with his new address potentially being listed as Türkiye. It has been reported that in recent months, Abramovich has been spending much of his time in Istanbul.

Drawing attention with his four ostentatious yachts, estimated to be worth a whopping $1.2 billion, Abramovich starts his mornings by visiting a cafe near Rumeli Hisarı, whereupon he takes a leisurely stroll along the promenade.

From the looks of it, it appears that the billionaire will soon make the metropolis's Bebek district his home.

Abramovich's fortune has been a source of great curiosity, and even after being subjected to multiple sanctions against along with Russia, the Russian billionaire's wealth has plummeted by an astonishing 41.6% this year, and yet his assets are still estimated to be approximately $10.5 billion.

It is widely known that the 56-year-old Abramovich holds a trifecta of citizenships – Russian, Israeli and Portuguese – thus making him the second wealthiest person in Israel, the 11th richest in Russia and the wealthiest individual in Portugal.