Russian billionaire and former Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is in talks to take over Turkish Süper Lig club Göztepe, according to media reports.

Turkish media claimed that official negotiations between Göztepe club majority shareholder Mehmet Sepil and Abramovich’s representatives were already in progress.

The reports also added that both sides have already made market assessments and Sepil was in Ankara Tuesday to inquire about relevant processes.

Göztepe was until Monday headed by Sepil, who resigned after a spell of bad results in the Süper Lig.

Abramovich, on the other hand, is credited with raising Premier League giant Chelsea to its current status with billions of dollars in investments into the club.

However, the Russian billionaire was removed as the owner due to British sanctions over his country’s invasion of Ukraine.