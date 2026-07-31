Franco Baresi, the legendary AC Milan defender who captained Italy to the 1982 FIFA World Cup title, has died at the age of 66.

AC Milan announced his death Friday. The club, where Baresi spent his entire 20-year playing career, did not disclose a cause of death.

"The entire history of AC Milan is in tears," the club said in a statement.

In August 2025, Baresi underwent surgery to remove a pulmonary nodule before beginning a course of immunotherapy.

His final public appearance came at the opening ceremony of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics in February, when he and former Inter Milan defender Giuseppe Bergomi carried the Olympic torch into San Siro, the stadium where Baresi forged his legendary career.

"Announcing the loss of someone who embodied the heart and soul of AC Milan is incredibly difficult," the club said. "But everyone at the club and all the Milanisti must live up to Franco Baresi's memory. We must be strong and gather every bit of energy, even at this saddest of times.

"His example and integrity will be forever etched into the club's DNA, just as his iconic No. 6 shirt is," Milan added. "The condolences AC Milan extends to Franco Baresi's family at such a difficult time are shared by every Rossonero, who feels this loss as their own."

Baresi, who was widely regarded as one of the greatest defenders of all time, was a true one-club player. He progressed through the ranks at Milan and made his first-team debut at age 17 in April 1978.

He chose to stay with Milan even after the club was relegated to Serie B for the second time in three seasons in 1982, just before helping Italy win the FIFA World Cup that summer. He was appointed captain at just 22.

Baresi made more than 700 appearances for the Rossoneri, captaining the team to global dominance in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

With Milan, Baresi won three European Cups, six Serie A titles, two Intercontinental Cups, three UEFA Super Cups and four Italian Super Cups.

In addition to the 1982 FIFA World Cup title, Baresi helped Italy finish runner-up at the 1994 tournament, although he was one of three Azzurri players to miss a penalty in the shootout loss to Brazil in the final.

Baresi finished runner-up to teammate Marco van Basten in the 1989 Ballon d'Or voting.

When Baresi retired in 1997, Milan retired his No. 6 jersey, the first Italian club to bestow such an honor. The club also staged a testimonial match featuring many of the stars Baresi had played with and against.

Baresi was named honorary vice president of Milan in 2020.

It could have been very different for Baresi and Milan. As a youngster, Baresi had trials with Inter Milan but was rejected by the Nerazzurri, who instead signed his older brother, Giuseppe Baresi. Franco went on to join the youth academy of Inter's fierce city rival.

Giuseppe also captained Inter, and the image of the Baresi brothers exchanging pennants before kickoff became one of the defining symbols of the Milan derby throughout the late 1980s.