Serie A leader AC Milan continued its title charge with a narrow 1-0 victory over Cagliari on Saturday.

A brilliant strike from Ismael Bennacer made all the difference as Stefano Pioli's side maintained a three-point lead in the Italian top-tier.

Second-placed Napoli's comeback victory over Udinese earlier Saturday put the pressure on Milan to respond, and it endured a frustrating first half in Sardinia, wasting several chances to break the deadlock.

It took the visitors until the 59th minute to find what proved to be the winner, and it was worth the wait as Olivier Giroud laid the ball off for Algeria international Bennacer to volley into the net from the edge of the penalty area.

Milan survived a major scare late on as Leonardo Pavoletti's last-gasp header came off the crossbar, but the leader held on to reach 66 points from 30 matches played, three clear of Napoli and six ahead of Inter Milan, who have a game in hand, in third.

"We aren't used to just managing matches," Pioli told Sky Sport Italia. "We are usually scoring more goals but the team did well today even when they had to grit their teeth.

"The best way would be to close the games out early but the team is working well regardless.

"We are doing very well but we know that there are four teams that can win the Scudetto. Now comes the (international) break and we will have to work well to be ready for the return to action."

Milan is chasing its first Serie A title since 2011. While Napoli is keeping pace, Milan's city rivals Inter are fading, following a third successive Serie A draw, this time 1-1 at home Fiorentina earlier Saturday.

Pioli's team, however, has been the mark of consistency lately, posting its third straight 1-0 win in a row, and even when not at its vintage best.

It should have had a commanding lead by the break, but Giroud somehow contrived to miss from close range and a Franck Kessie strike hit the post.

Bennacer picked the opportune moment to score his first goal since October in all competitions, however, arrowing a perfect shot into the net.

Davide Calabria should have added a second late on but saw his tame effort saved. It mattered little, though, as Milan celebrated another crucial three points in its quest to end the club's Scudetto drought.