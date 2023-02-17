Amid recovery from the catastrophic "disaster of the century" dubbed earthquake that rocked southeastern Türkiye, Adana Demirspor have announced that they will play a representative match with Beşiktaş, with all the proceeds going toward the impacted victims.

Adana Demirspor have taken it upon themselves to extend their helping hand to the quake victims by displaying a positive and altruistic attitude to the situation, just like what they did on the Fiorentina match of the same structure.

In the announcement made on the social media accounts of the light-navy blue club, "We are one heart for the earthquake zone in our representative matches. In this context, we are holding our second representative match with Beşiktaş."

In the statement, it was stated that there will be no physical competitions and tickets will be on sale at 12 p.m. on Friday.

The ticket prices for the representative match, which will take place on Feb. 19 at 8 p.m., have also been announced.

The protocol tribune will be offered for sale for TL 1,000 ($53.02), the luxury box for TL 750, the VIP stands for TL 200, the western stands for TL 99 and the other stands for TL 49.

A PassoLig card will not be required for those who want to buy tickets for the match, whose entire income will be transferred to the citizens affected by the earthquake.

Also, it was stated that the PassoLig card will not charge any service fees for tickets to be purchased via www.passo.com.tr and the Passo mobile application.