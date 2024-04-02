Adidas and the German Football Federation (DFB) have stopped selling Germany national team jerseys with the number 44 due to concerns that it resembles a Nazi symbol.

"We will prevent the customization of jerseys with this number in our online store," said Adidas spokesperson Oliver Bruggen.

As of Monday afternoon, it was no longer possible to personalize jerseys with one's own name and number in the Adidas online shop. The DFB has also halted the delivery of jerseys with the number 44 that had already been ordered in its own online shop.

Social media users recently pointed out that the number 44 in the new design, unveiled last month, bears a resemblance to the logo of the Schutzstaffel (SS), a major paramilitary organization under Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party.

Adidas faced sharp criticism, but Bruggen clarified that "the DFB and its partner 11teamsports are responsible for the design of the names and numbers."

The DFB announced that an alternative design for the number four is being developed in collaboration with 11teamsports. The federation also stated that it is double-checking numbers zero to nine and will submit numbers 1 to 26 to the European football governing body UEFA for examination.

Certain names related to National Socialism could not be ordered even before the controversy. "This does not comply with our guidelines for personalization. Please try something else," a message reads when attempting to make such a selection.

Bruggen emphasized: "People from around 100 nations work at Adidas. Our company stands for the promotion of diversity and inclusion, and as a company, we actively oppose xenophobia, anti-Semitism, violence and hatred in any form."

He added, "Any attempts to promote divisive or marginalizing views are not part of our values as a brand." The company "firmly rejects any suggestion that this was our intention."